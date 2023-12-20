ADVERTISEMENT
I married Nkonkonsa because he is wise - Victoria Lebene

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene shared the reason behind marrying her husband, Eugene Safo Nkansah, who is widely known as Nkonkonsa the blogger.

Victoria Lebene and Eugene
Victoria Lebene and Eugene

The Ghanaian actress and the entertainment journalist, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah tied the knot at a beach wedding in 2019.

The wedding came as a surprise to many because, before that, there was no news or rumour about the couple dating. At that time, Victoria Lebene was rather in the news to have been dating actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

Victoria Lebene and Kofi Adjorlolo
Victoria Lebene and Kofi Adjorlolo ece-auto-gen

Speaking on why she chose to marry Eugene Safo Nkansa during an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, she said that she chose him for his wisdom, being impressed by his intellect upon their first meeting.

Victoria emphasized that her husband is a unique individual, and they live authentically without seeking external approval. Lebene commended Eugene for his success in blogging and highlighted his qualities as a responsible and caring husband.

He is a different species of the human race. I don’t think the airwaves are ready for the explanation I will give. He is a different kind of man. He comes across as a man who is wise throughout his conversation.

When I met him, he came across as a wise person and got some sense in his head. That is why I settled with him because it is extremely difficult to find a wise man to settle with.

He is a responsible man, and I realised he was the kind of man I could settle with. It was not about the money. I was not looking for someone with money. I realised he was hardworking, dedicated to his job, had dreams, and had passion for what he did.

"That was the kind of man I wanted because when such a man comes into your life, he will push you to do what is in your heart,” she concluded.

