I no longer take social media trolls seriously – KiDi

During his break, KiDi experienced a profound shift in his mindset, leading to personal growth and understanding. He emphasized that he is not the same person he was in February, indicating a positive transformation during his time away from the spotlight.

Pulse Ghana

One major realization KiDi had during his break was learning not to take social media trolls seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, he now understands that many individuals who engage in negative behavior online are likely projecting their frustrations and unhappiness onto others, including celebrities like himself.

“I now know that when people come on social media and say the things they say, it’s not really about me. Some of them are unhappy in life. If you are unhappy, you take that out on anything and everything,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

KiDi also addressed the painful decision he made a few months back to cancel his US tour was to prioritize his health and well-being. The tour, which was set to cover ten cities in the US, had to be called off due to health concerns.

There were false rumors circulating that he had suffered a stroke, which he promptly debunked on his social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT