I started wearing D&G in 1998; Osebo slams Firestick over 'banku' claims

Selorm Tali

Osebo The Zaraman has had enough of X fashion critic, Firestick, hence, he is schooling him on fashion.

Osebo

According to Osebo The Zaraman, who is also the baby daddy of Nana Aba Anamoah, he has been wearing designer clothes since 1998, therefore, it's not in the place of Firestick to school him about original and fake (banku) designers.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM, he said there is no way anyone can spot an item in a photo and conclude it's fake.

"Not even the designer himself, not even Versace, nobody can do that with the image, you are a big liar, even on the website of Versace, it's been stated ... from a distance, how can you say this is banku, based on what?" Osebo The Zaraman said.

Hear more from him in the video below.

