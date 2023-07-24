ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I still pay artists who're no longer on my record label - Sarkodie reveals (video)

Dorcas Agambila

In a surprising revelation during an interview for the "Way Up With Angela Yee" podcast, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie disclosed the generous compensation he provides to musicians under his label.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Despite some artists, like Strongman, having left his label, Sarkodie revealed that he continues to support them financially by paying them every month.

Recommended articles

The rap legend's commitment to the well-being of his musicians is evident in the unique 50/50 split deal he has established with them. This unexpected revelation left his fans both stunned and thrilled, as they admired his integrity and fairness in the music industry.

During the interview, Sarkodie emphasized the importance of treating musicians with respect and ensuring they receive fair compensation for their hard work and dedication. He highlighted that his own experiences as a budding artist without the backing of a record company had shaped his values and approach to supporting emerging talents.

Sarkodie's transparency came in response to allegations made by one of his former signees, Strongman, who had previously expressed concerns about his earnings while under SarkCess Music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper's candid admission demonstrated his commitment to addressing such issues and further solidified his reputation as an artist who genuinely cares for the welfare of those under his wing.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

Freedom Jacob Caesar spotted with Rezvani bulletproof car worth at least GH3m (VIDEO)

Freedom Jacob Caesar spotted with Rezvani bulletproof car worth at least GH3m [Video]

Zion Felix and Mina Lawani

'Delete my picture' - Angry Minalyn shames ex-lover Zionfelix over birthday wish