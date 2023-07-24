I still pay artists who're no longer on my record label - Sarkodie reveals (video)

The rap legend's commitment to the well-being of his musicians is evident in the unique 50/50 split deal he has established with them. This unexpected revelation left his fans both stunned and thrilled, as they admired his integrity and fairness in the music industry.

During the interview, Sarkodie emphasized the importance of treating musicians with respect and ensuring they receive fair compensation for their hard work and dedication. He highlighted that his own experiences as a budding artist without the backing of a record company had shaped his values and approach to supporting emerging talents.

Sarkodie's transparency came in response to allegations made by one of his former signees, Strongman, who had previously expressed concerns about his earnings while under SarkCess Music.

ADVERTISEMENT