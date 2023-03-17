ADVERTISEMENT
I used to teach for a GHC 150 salary- Fameye

Ghanaian musician Fameye has revealed that he used to take an amount of GH150 as his salary when he was a teacher.

Speaking on Accra FM, the artiste shared that he used to work as a teacher at Mempeasem, a school located in East Legon around Trinity.

According to Fameye, he enjoyed teaching kids and often sang jamma songs for them, noting that his unique approach to teaching helped him build a good rapport with the children, who gave him the nickname, "Teacher Peter."

"I have taught before at Mempeasem, located in East Legon around Trinity. With kids, you don't need to do much, and I used to sing jamma for the children too much. I took the kids to the streets too much," he shared.

Fameye fondly recalled the experience of teaching children and the joy he derived from it, however, he admitted that the school's headmistress was sometimes baffled by his teaching style.

"Imagine teaching these East Legon children the songs I used to teach them. The headmistress used to ask me what I was doing. The children called me, 'Teacher Peter.' They used to pay me ¢150," Fameye said.

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye, is a Ghanaian rapper and musician from Bogoso. He is best known for his single "Nothing I Get".

