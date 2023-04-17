I wanted to marry a man with hairy chest but I didn’t get- Celestine Donkor

Unfortunately for her, the spouse she married, who also serves as her manager, lacks that quality.

She claimed that as a result, her husband was coerced into using hair growth lotions on his chest, but it didn’t work.

She, however, noted that anytime she thinks about it, it fascinates her because there are more important attributes she has discovered in her husband than just chest hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told him I wanted someone I could confidently go to places with. Someone with a hairy chest. Laughs! I wanted my ideal man. But guess what? My man has zero hair so he resorted to buying a hair growth cream and began applying it religiously to grow his chest.

I laugh when I think about it even today. All the same, more importantly, I was on fire for God and I had matured so much in Him that meeting someone like my husband who was that interested in my spiritual welfare and growth meant everything to me. That was the biggest attraction for me,” she wrote.

The book, Beyond the Rhythm, also recounts how Celestine got connected to Kofi who was then in Korea. They started dating and agreed on marriage before they even met for the first time.