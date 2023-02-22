If death could be swapped, I would have swapped Atsu’s death with someone else - Kumchacha

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV he said; “I say that if death could be swapped, I would have swapped Atsu’s death with someone else. I would have done just that but one cannot understand the work of God.”

Kumchacha added that “We are all in this country where people have purchased government bond for five to 10 years and out of nowhere someone has sworn to take it away from pensioners regardless of whether they will get money for medication or they will die, and that they will receive their money in 15 years’ time. How can all these people be around while Atsu is gone, if only it was possible to swap death. How can you comprehend this?”

Speaking about the personality of Christian Atsu, Kumchacha said the various tributes that has poured in following the demise of the player bears testimony to his life including his benevolence.

“Even the charity that he engaged in, we pastors cannot measure up to that. Because we pastors plant certain things in the minds of our members. We ask them to build their wealth in heaven whiles we are building our own right here on earth. The Bible teaches us in Hebrews 11:5 that when Enoch was going to be lifted up to heaven, they were testimonies about how pleasing he was to God. Today, across Ghana, the young and old are mourning the death of Atsu and bearing testimony to his benevolence,” he said.