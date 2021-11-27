The singer holds in high esteem the marijuana substance over prostitution and the promotion and practice of homosexuality.
‘If I had power, I’d legalise weed over LGTQ and prostitution’ - Sista Afia
Ghanaian singer Francisca Gawugah, known in showbiz as Sista Afia, seems to have realised the importance of weed over a promiscuous lifestyle.
If she had authority, she would have pushed and legalised weed over prostitution and homosexuality.
Speaking on Accra Fm with host Nana Romeo monitored by Pulse.com.gh on November 25, 2021, Sista Afia said: “If I had the power to do so, I’d legalise it because the guys like it. Most of the guys that I know like it”.
Most Ghanaians continue to push for the cultivation and consumption of weed to be made legal. Many Ghanaian celebrities are begging for the laws of Ghana to make provisions for the substance, arguing that it has a positive impact on the lives of people.
Luckily in March 2020, Ghana’s parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, which will allow the use and cultivation of cannabis for medical and industrial uses but only the variety better known as hemp.
Meanwhile, Cannabis in Ghana is illegal without a license from the Minister of Health, but the nation is, along with Nigeria, among the top illicit cannabis-producing countries of West Africa. Cannabis in Ghana is known as wee or devil’s tobacco.
