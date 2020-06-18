Nana Yaa was heavily criticised for weeks following her interview with the Kumawood actress on Bernard Nyarko’s death on Adom TV.

After the said interview, she turned in her resignation letter to the Multimedia Group but later said Nana Ama McBrown’s interview didn’t influence her decision to resign.

Responding to this, Nana Ama McBrown has also confirmed that their interview didn’t influence Brefo’s exit from the Multimedia Group.

“Nana Yaa wasn’t sacked – she resigned by herself,” she told Kwaku Manu. “This isn’t an issue. She might have even turned in her resignation letter before our interview.”

She said Nana Yaa’s question about her having Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s contact was just unnecessary but added that there was a misunderstanding.

Nana Ama said there’s no qualms between them and when she sees her in town, she will approach her in a good manner.

Watch the full interview below.