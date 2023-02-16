According to the actor, he campaigned massively for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo before the 2020 general elections but they have disappointed him.
I'll go to hell fire when I die because I campaigned for Akufo-Addo - Big Akwes (video)
Kumawood actor, Big Akwes has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo and his government.
In a self-recorded video sighted online, the Kumawood star said he will go to hell if he dies because he supported the NPP government led by Nana Addo in the 2020 presidential election.
The actor believed that the Nana Addo-led government has not worked up to expectations.
"When I die, I will go to hell. The moment I die, I am going to burn in hell fire straight! If indeed there is a place called Heaven where we go after death, then I am sure to miss it," Big Akwes disclosed.
Giving his reason for his utterance, he boldly commented on the current government's woeful performance in office.
"The reason is simple, I campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo, and he has disappointed me," he said in Twi
The actor is among the many celebrities who campaigned for the NPP in the last general elections that witnessed Nana Addo's second term in office as Ghana's president.
Ghana is currently faced with a debt crisis, high inflation, and the devaluation of the local currency, the cedi. This limits the government's room for maneuver. In December 2022, Ghana agreed with the International Monetary Fund, which is supposed to lead to a support programme.
