I'll go to hell fire when I die because I campaigned for Akufo-Addo - Big Akwes (video)

In a self-recorded video sighted online, the Kumawood star said he will go to hell if he dies because he supported the NPP government led by Nana Addo in the 2020 presidential election.

The actor believed that the Nana Addo-led government has not worked up to expectations.

"When I die, I will go to hell. The moment I die, I am going to burn in hell fire straight! If indeed there is a place called Heaven where we go after death, then I am sure to miss it," Big Akwes disclosed.

Giving his reason for his utterance, he boldly commented on the current government's woeful performance in office.

"The reason is simple, I campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo, and he has disappointed me," he said in Twi

The actor is among the many celebrities who campaigned for the NPP in the last general elections that witnessed Nana Addo's second term in office as Ghana's president.