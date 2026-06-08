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Ghana plans to create new ways for Ghanaians abroad to invest money into the country’s development projects

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:34 - 08 June 2026
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Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission is developing a new plan by leasing with brokers to help Ghanaians abroad invest their remittances into local projects such as roads, businesses, and infrastructure instead of only sending money for family support.
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  • Ghana’s SEC is working on a plan to help Ghanaians abroad invest their remittances into local development projects.

  • The initiative aims to shift some of the estimated $8 billion annual remittances from spending to long-term investment.

  • New financial tools are being developed to give diaspora investors safe and trusted ways to invest in Ghana.

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Ghana is working on a new plan that will make it easier for Ghanaians living outside the country to invest their money back home in safe and organized ways.

READ ALSO: Ramaphosa pleads with Mahama to ask other African countries to work with South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Currently, many Ghanaians abroad send money home every year, about $8 billion in total, but most of this money is used for daily needs like food, rent, school fees, and family support.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it wants to change part of that by helping people invest instead of only spending.

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Simply, in addition to money sent  to family, Ghanaians abroad will also be able to put their money into things like roads, housing projects, businesses, and government-backed investments, and earn returns from them over time.

READ ALSO: Nigeria kick starts repatriation of citizens from South Africa amid rising Xenophobic attacks

The commission says many people in the diaspora are actually interested in investing in Ghana, but the problem is that they do not have clear or trusted channels to do so.

Officials say some Ghanaians abroad have even expressed willingness to fund big projects if the government can show them clear plans—how the project will work, how it will make money, and how investors will get their money back.

“I think it’s something that caught my attention recently when I travelled to the United Kingdom and the US, where I engaged our ambassadors in the UK and the US, and I realised that there were a lot of problems in terms of Ghanaians in the diaspora who wanted to invest back home and did not know how to go about it,” Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance at the SEC, Mensah Thompson says. 
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Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance at the SEC, Mensah Thompson
Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance at the SEC, Mensah Thompson

According to him, the Commission is now working with financial companies in Ghana, called broker-dealers, to create safe investment products that people abroad can easily buy into.

READ ALSO: Top 9 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings

These may include things like government bonds or special investment funds for infrastructure projects.

The goal is to use money from Ghanaians abroad not just for daily spending, but to help develop the country while also giving investors a fair return on their money.

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