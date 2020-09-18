Dr UN appeared on Okay FM yesterday where he spoke about the validity of his award scam, claiming what he did was genuine and that he can’t be challenged by any authority.

And when asked about Sarkodie’s outburst about the award he receive, he claimed the BET Award winner hasn’t achieved more than Reggie Rockstone when it comes to stage appearance.

He said his team was competent enough to call Sarkodie to award him, so, if he misbehaves, he will retrieve his award.

“Sarkodie hasn’t performed at concerts more than Reggie Rockstone and Lord Kenya,” he said. “My competent called him for the award. If he boasts too much, I’ll retrieve my award.”

Dr UN said Sarkodie can dispose the award but his name will always be remembered in the award scheme.

“The award he received is still valid because he received a citation. He can destroy the ‘cup’ (trophy) but his name will always be mentioned in the award scheme.”

Sarkodie, in his latest song, titled “Gimme Way”, addressed the issue, saying he regrets spending his time with Dr UN instead of his wife Tracy Addo.

He described the accolade he received as ‘empty bottle’ and further threatened to beat him up when they cross path (it was a joke).

“Na me fii se meye hard guy/Until Dr UN de empty bottle bemaa me award/But anyway that was a bad situation/Eda a mehyia no egye me taa ne kon akyi/Se me calculate time nkoaa a m’awaste/When I could be making sweet love to Tracy” Sarkodie fired on the song.

Watch Dr UN’s response to Sarkodie below.