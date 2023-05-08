ADVERTISEMENT
'I’m focusing on building mansions and apartments not awards' – Strongman

Dorcas Agambila

Rapper Strongman says he is more focused on working on his properties than award schemes in Ghana.

The rapper who was responding to a troll who questioned his failure to win an award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards said he is focused on building his mansion and apartments.

To him, awards do not move him and his focus had always been to do better for himself and his family.

The social media user said, “The way things are going unless Otumfuor creates an award for Strongman before man will win something in his career. Buokrom Meek Mill has been doing music since 2013 and doesn’t even have coffee cup. Music isn’t about “me rap” and “me punch” only”.

In response, Strongman said, “Bro I have won a lot in my career ok Man is building a mansion and an apartment at the same time so if you want to tease me with awards I will just be laughing too After 2yrs wen u come Ksi u can come stay here for a yr menua Wanim s3 at3ky3”.

The 24th edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has come to an end with Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promises among others going home with awards from different categories.

The award ceremony considered the biggest night for Ghana music happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) with performances from Sarkodie, Medikal, Piese Esther, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, and others.

The 6th May 2023 show hosted by Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, and James Gardiner and attended by hundreds of music fans saw Black Sherif winning the ultimate prize of the night as the Artiste of the Year.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
