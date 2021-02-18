He disclosed this during his recent appearance on Oprah Winfrey series ‘The Oprah Conversation’.

According to the “I Just Called to Say I Love You” hitmaker, he is tired of racial injustice in America and he can’t watch his great grandchildren beg for respect and value.

“I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana,” he told Oprah. “I'm going to do that. I'm going to move permanently to Ghana.”

“Because I don't want to see my children's children's children's have to say 'Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of sh*t is that?”

He added: “I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want.”

Watch Stevie Wonder hint at plans of permanently moving to Ghana.