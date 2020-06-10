The Accra FM presenter has been on the wrong side of critics and social media trolls after Wendy Shay stormed out of his interview yesterday over questions regarding her secret affair with her manager, Bullet.

Speaking about the issue, Manasseh has asserted that Nana Romeo’s line of questioning is ‘very offensive and depressing, especially when it's harder for women to breakthrough in the industry than men’.

“Why should it be normal for male celebrities to sleep around with anyone they choose, but the media harass their female counterparts about their relationships? It's very offensive and depressing, especially when it's harder for women to breakthrough in the industry than men.”

He said there are young female talents who are afraid to hit the limelight because of this ‘crass harassment’.

Manasseh then quizzed if Wendy Shay has sworn an oath of celibacy or enrolled to become a Catholic nun to be harassed with such question.

“...There are young women who have talents but might decide to hide because they cannot stand this crass harassment. Or did Wendy Shay tell the presenter she had taken an oath of celibacy or enrolled to become a Catholic nun?”