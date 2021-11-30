RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It hurts' - disappointed Rocky Davumi responds to Stonebwoy's shade fueled by bloggers

Selorm Tali

Rocky Dawuni has responded to a shade Stonebwoy threw at him over his clarification about Grammy nominations.

Rocky Dawuni and Stonebwoy
Rocky Dawuni and Stonebwoy

After the 64th Grammy nominations were announced, some reports claimed Stonebwoy has also earned a nomination because three albums he featured on were nominated. The reports ignited confusion and questions.

Rocky Dawuni who has secured his second Grammy nomination appeared on Citi Tv to talk about his career and the prestigious nomination.

Rocky Dawuni at the Grammys
Rocky Dawuni at the Grammys Rocky Dawuni at the Grammys Pulse Ghana

Asked who really can be considered a Grammy nominee and he detailed that being featured on an album that has a nomination at the Grammys does not make you a nominee. This is because rules are governing who is or should be a nominee.

There is a lot of confusion, as you would understand, Grammy nomination is for a body of work, so there is a difference between a nominee for a Grammy and also featuring to be part of a song of a Grammy-nominated album.

You have contributed to the song, but you are not a nominee. The thing is, I am not the one saying it; you should go to the Academy website and see who are the nominees,” he said.

Stonebwoy sells O2 Accademy show
Stonebwoy sells O2 Accademy show Stonebwoy sells O2 Accademy show Pulse Ghana

However, some bloggers reported his explanation that he said Stonebwoy is not a Grammy nominee. At the back of this, the dancehall act took to social media to throw shades at Rocky Dawuni.

Chairman is so quick to remove credit on a kid! We know them oo. But we think say them change o chai them never change,” he wrote on snapchat.

Stonebwoy on Grammy controversy
Stonebwoy on Grammy controversy Pulse Ghana

According to Rocky Dawuni, he has seen Stonebwoy's reply and it hurts him that people are always trying to set artists against each other because his comment was never intended to disrespect Stonebwoy.

Rocky explained that the 'Bhim Nation' singer is like a brother to him that he has even hosted in Los Angeles sometime back.

He passionately appeals to Ghanaians to desist from causing beef for acts and rather unite to support one another. Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.

