Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Selorm Tali

Gloria Carter, famed as mother of American rapper Jay Z, has reportedly married her long-time girlfriend Roxanne Wilshire in New York City the weekend.

According to reports, the wedding is said to have been attended by Carter’s friends and family, including her son Jay-Z and his wife and fellow artist, Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.

Complex adds that the wedding reception didn’t conclude until around 1 am on Sunday night (2 July).

There have not been detailed photos and videos from the private yet but photos published by the Daily Mail showed Beyonce with her and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, dressed up as they walked into the exclusive New York venue Tribeca 360° with Knowles-Lawson.

Jay-Z first talked about her mother coming out to him as a lesbian on his 2017 track, “Smile”. It was the first time either of them had publicly addressed her sexual orientation.

Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped.

Jay-Z.
Jay-Z. BusinessInsider

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ‘em eat cake.”

Carter also shows up on the track to deliver a spoken-word outro, where she says: “Living in the shadow/Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?

In the shadows people see you as happy and free/Because that’s what you want them to see. The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free/But you live with the fear of just being me... Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be/No harm for them, no harm for me".

