Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Complex adds that the wedding reception didn’t conclude until around 1 am on Sunday night (2 July).

There have not been detailed photos and videos from the private yet but photos published by the Daily Mail showed Beyonce with her and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, dressed up as they walked into the exclusive New York venue Tribeca 360° with Knowles-Lawson.

Jay-Z first talked about her mother coming out to him as a lesbian on his 2017 track, “Smile”. It was the first time either of them had publicly addressed her sexual orientation.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped.

“Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ‘em eat cake.”

Carter also shows up on the track to deliver a spoken-word outro, where she says: “Living in the shadow/Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?

