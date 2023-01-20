J Derobie won the hearts of many music lovers after he released his hit single ‘Poverty’ which went global.
J.Derobie hints at a collaboration with Jamaican star Popcaan
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie, has disclosed that he is currently working on a new project with Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan.
The artiste consequently caught the eye of Nigerian-born Ghanaian musician, Mr. Eazi and many other great artistes like Jamaican international dancehall singer Popcaan.
Speaking on his progress so far in an interview with YFM, J Derobie disclosed that, he and Popcaan are currently working on a new single.
Although he failed to give further details, Derobie said;
“My dream collaboration is to work again with Popcaan and it’s on the way. It is going to happen, I believe in God so when I speak I speak with faith”, he said.
J Derobie is a fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall artiste who idolizes afro-beat star Mr Eazi a lot and wants to be like him in the near future
J Derobie was among the few chosen for a project launched by Mr. Eazi which was named the EMPAWA 100 project and promised to shoot music videos for 100 upcoming artists who were chosen. His song “Poverty” was his breakthrough. According to him, he started writing the song in June 2018 and couldn’t figure out an appropriate title for it until he settled on poverty since a lot of people were complaining about it. Before ‘Poverty’, he had released ‘Awuradee’, ‘Vim’, and ‘Odo Yewu.
