ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

J.Derobie hints at a collaboration with Jamaican star Popcaan

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie, has disclosed that he is currently working on a new project with Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan.

Dancehall artiste J.Derobie
Dancehall artiste J.Derobie

J Derobie won the hearts of many music lovers after he released his hit single ‘Poverty’ which went global.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The artiste consequently caught the eye of Nigerian-born Ghanaian musician, Mr. Eazi and many other great artistes like Jamaican international dancehall singer Popcaan.

Speaking on his progress so far in an interview with YFM, J Derobie disclosed that, he and Popcaan are currently working on a new single.

Although he failed to give further details, Derobie said;

“My dream collaboration is to work again with Popcaan and it’s on the way. It is going to happen, I believe in God so when I speak I speak with faith”, he said.

J Derobie is a fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall artiste who idolizes afro-beat star Mr Eazi a lot and wants to be like him in the near future

J Derobie was among the few chosen for a project launched by Mr. Eazi which was named the EMPAWA 100 project and promised to shoot music videos for 100 upcoming artists who were chosen. His song “Poverty” was his breakthrough. According to him, he started writing the song in June 2018 and couldn’t figure out an appropriate title for it until he settled on poverty since a lot of people were complaining about it. Before ‘Poverty’, he had released ‘Awuradee’, ‘Vim’, and ‘Odo Yewu.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Lykee (Ras Nene)

'I had weapons, I smuggled drugs to Libya, I was jailed,' Dr Likee tells it all [Watch]

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Shugatiti warned to stopped selling food penis shaped pots

GTA forces Shugatiti to stop selling food in penis shaped pots; says 'not safe for children'

Your mechanic will set up your car to kill you; Prophet tells Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)

Your mechanic will set up your car to kill you; Prophet tells Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)