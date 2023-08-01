John Dumelo reveals how he would use Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen $1m to save Ghana

With a clear vision in mind, John Dumelo revealed that if he had access to such resources, he would significantly expand his onions and tomato farm. He outlined his plans to direct the funds primarily towards implementing modern irrigation techniques and acquiring high-yielding seeds to boost productivity and profitability on his farm.

In a post expressing his aspirations, Dumelo shared, "Only if I had a fraction of Cecilia Dapaah's $1 million, the importation of onions and tomatoes from Burkina and Niger will reduce by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. I will invest heavily in irrigation and high-yielding seeds and make some good profits. So help me God!"

