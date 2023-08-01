Observing how she made headlines by apprehending her househelp and others in connection with missing funds, Dumelo couldn't help but imagine the possibilities he could achieve with just a portion of her financial capital.
John Dumelo reveals how he would use Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen $1m to save Ghana
Ghanaian actor, farmer, and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has been inspired by the recent controversy surrounding former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, and her considerable wealth.
With a clear vision in mind, John Dumelo revealed that if he had access to such resources, he would significantly expand his onions and tomato farm. He outlined his plans to direct the funds primarily towards implementing modern irrigation techniques and acquiring high-yielding seeds to boost productivity and profitability on his farm.
In a post expressing his aspirations, Dumelo shared, "Only if I had a fraction of Cecilia Dapaah's $1 million, the importation of onions and tomatoes from Burkina and Niger will reduce by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. I will invest heavily in irrigation and high-yielding seeds and make some good profits. So help me God!"
Ms. Dapaah made headlines when she apprehended her househelp and others, alleging their involvement in the disappearance of her $1m from her residence.
