Speaking during an interview on Citi TV, the actor turn politician said the Ghanaian movie industry is not progressing as it should because it is struggling to catch up with how movies can be sold in a digital era like this since people do not use VCDs again.

“We are lacking transformation onto the technological platforms, ten years ago a lot of people did not know about Netflix, the success of a film is based on the number of CDs you sell. Now everything is online, it left for us to be able to migrate on to the digital platforms,” he told Umaru Sanda, the host.

According to John Dumelo, who stated that the industry is not dead, a lot of people now have smartphones and computers, therefore, it is about time the industry see into those opportunities to make an income apart from premiering movies at the cinemas.