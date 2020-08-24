The actress was speaking on a TV3 show where she disagreed with comments passed by MzVee who said has stopped being picky when it comes to saying yes to who should her boyfriend. Juliet is advising that women must have standards and be picky.

“For me, intelligence is important, I should be able to have a conversation with you. I cannot be talking about what is happening in America or Covid-19 and you are talking about shoeshine or something else. The level of IQ has to be on the same level," she said.

Speaking on what also turns her off, she noted that “I also love consistency. If you are inconsistent then it is turn off for me. If you say A, let your A be your A. That is how I am. So for me, it is those traits that I look for in a guy, don’t brag, don’t also to be too old-fashioned.”

MzVee

She continued that “Every woman needs to have a list so with what MzVee said, I will say that she will need to still have a standard and be picky. The only thing I will advise ladies on is that they should never have expectations. Just accept the person for who they are. That is what is important in a relationship.”