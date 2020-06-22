Justin Bieber has come out to deny the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a lady named Daniella.

The lady took to Twitter on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where she accused the music star of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

According to her, she met Bieber while attending an event in Texas and claimed that she and her friends were invited back to the pop star's hotel where she was sexually assaulted without consent.

Justin Bieber performing on stage

Those tweets have since been taken down.

In his response, the music star gave a detailed account of his itinerary on the day the alleged sexual molestation took place.

''I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," he tweeted.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily, I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

"In the past 24 hours, a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014, in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at SXSW where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

"The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet."

"However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel."

"Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th."

"We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

"The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends,"

"On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home."

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."