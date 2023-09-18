ADVERTISEMENT
King Promise wins 'Best Male West Africa' at the 2023 AFRIMMAs

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician, King Promise has been adjudged “Best Male West Africa” at the 2023 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

King Promise

The grand event took place on Sunday, September 17, at the magnificent Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas.

In a stiff competition featuring top talents from the West African music scene, the chart-topping artist, known for his hit track "Terminator," emerged victorious.

King Promise outshone formidable contenders including Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, Buju, Asake, Omah Lau, Didibo, Tonton, and Satrinos Raphael to claim this coveted award.

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the awards platform recognises and celebrates notable musical works and artists across the African continent.

Among this year’s most nominated acts are Congolese singer Fally Ipupa and Davido with six each, followed by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria’s Rema with four apiece. Burna Boy and Asake have three nominations each.

