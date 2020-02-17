In a recent interview on Accra-based Onua 95.1 FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre, the “Deadly Heart” actor said, “I schooled in the Ashanti Region so I know ‘Antoa’ and I’m a Voltarian from Klikor Agbozume which is not far from Nogokpo", which is a popular shrine in the Volta region.

Kofi Adjorlolo, a couple of weeks ago, angrily called out some Ghanaian movie producers who hired him for his services but have refused paid him what is due him. His comment sparked a heated debated among the Ghanaian film industry players, with some actors backing his claim that Ghanaian producers don’t pay.

Further speaking about the issue on Onua FM, 3news.com quoted him to have said that “When Ola Michael contacted me for ‘Mad House’ movie, they gave me 12 scenes. It was left with just one scene but I had to leave for a funeral, when I came back I sent a message to them asking when I can come and finish my last scene and they never got back to me again.”

Kofi Adjorlolo and Yvonne Nelson

The website continued that the host, Christian Agyei Frimpong, prompted Kofi Adjorlolo that Ola Michael is from ‘Antoa’ but the veteran actor quickly asked the host if he knows Klikor Agbozume. “If they don’t pay me my money, there are ways I can get my money, it’s not just me but I’m fighting for the entire movie industry,” Mr Adjorlolo insisted.

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has warned to ban the veteran actor for going public about the issue but during the interview on Anigye Mmre, Kofi Adjorlolo said he doesn’t care about FIPAG banning him. “How many old actors do we have in the industry?” he asked and added that “if they want to ban me they should go ahead because this is not the first time.”