The ranking which celebrates young people annually features 50 inspiring change-makers and leaders making great strides in diverse industries as entrepreneurs, musicians, activists, media personalities, public servants and politicians.

Kofi Kinaata, who doubles as the UN-IOM Ghana Goodwill Ambassador, clocked major achievements in 2019 by hosting his annual "Made in Taadi Concert and Youth Seminar" which became the largest concert hosted out of the capital, Accra, in December 2019. The release of his song, "Things Fall Apart" was an icing in the cake and it earned him sterling commendations from industry experts and music lovers for his excellent songwriting skills.

In the keenly contested poll, Media General's Berla Mundi, who was first runner-up on the main ranking, was also voted the 'Most Influential Female' as well the 'Most Influential Media Personality' in Ghana for 2019.

Atletico Madrid’s, Thomas Partey, Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy and National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, followed up closely to make up the 'Top 5 Most Influential Young Ghanaians' for 2019.

The ranking, which was launched in 2015 by Avance Media, has been won by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (2025 & 2016), Kow Essuman (2017) and Prophet Daniel Amoateng (2018).

According to Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, Kofi Kinaata and the winners in the ranking poll will be recognised at the first edition of the 'Avance Media Dialogues' which will be hosted in Accra.