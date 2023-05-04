During his recent interview with Delay, he shared some details about his current girlfriend, mentioning that they have had an on-and-off relationship for a while.
Kuami Eugene drops details about new girlfriend after breakup rumour
Highlife singer Kuami Eugene has given love another chance after rumors of a breakup surfaced recently.
When asked about her profession, he clarified that she is not a backup dancer, but rather studies law and was responsible for hiring a house help for him.
“She is not a backup dancer, she studies law,” he retorted after Delay had sought to question him on his girlfriend whom he noted was responsible for procuring services of his house help.
Kuami Eugene also admitted she was a video vixen in the past, but stated that it was a fleeting moment that is now over. When questioned about whether his success has influenced his current choice of partner, he emphasized that he values character above all else and that his girlfriend's profession in cybersecurity is not the sole reason for their relationship.
“Now you’ve gone for a female lawyer. It’s like men get a change in taste when you become successful?” Delay quizzed.
“It is not just law; she is in cybersecurity as well and it is also more about her character and how comfortable I am around her. That’s what is keeping us,” he noted.
According to Kuami Eugene, his girlfriend felt uncomfortable with him living alone with his dogs, which led her to hire a house help for him. He emphasized that their relationship is based on mutual comfort and understanding, and that her character is what keeps them together.
