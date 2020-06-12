The Neat FM host passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. Further details around his death is yet to be known.

As tradition demands, the family, friends, co-workers at Despite Media and sympathisers gathered at his home to plan his burial and funeral rites.

But his mother got everyone emotional when she showed how bad the death of Kwadwo has impacted her life.

Kwadwo worked with the Despite Media's Neat FM as a presenter and his eloquence blended with his high sense of humour has seen him turning into one of the best wedding MCs in Ghana, a job which also propelled his fame.

Kwadwo, who hosted Serwaa Amihere's 30th birthday party a few months ago, also hosted Despite son, Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s glamourous wedding in February this year.