'Be a good boy' - Kwame Sefa Kayi sends message to Sarkodie

This comes at the back of Sarkodie's controversial reply to Yvonne Nelson's allegations in her 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' book.

The Ghanaian rapper and actress, Yvonne Nelson, have been trending over their past relationship Yvonne Nelson disclosed in the controversial book.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and did not show enough responsibility for an abortion he sanctioned. She narrated that 'he said no' to keeping the baby and never checked up on her after he drove her to a hospital for an abortion.

However, Sarkodie in his 'Try Me' reply has denied some of the allegations by Yvonne Nelson. In the song, he said he wasn't the one that solely called for the abortion. He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn't have kept the pregnancy because she was in school then.

"I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a thing ... You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed ... yes I wasn't ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school".

"To be honest, till date, I don't believe it because I said my doctor should take care of you and you said you don't need it. After the conversation, you sent me a text that a friend of yours said she had a doctor and he is the best. So don't make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion because that's the only part that made me angry," Sarkodie said.

The sharp-tongued Ghanaian released the song on Wednesday, 28th June 2023 at 1:4am when he tweeted the link to the song uploaded on his YouTube channel. Check it out below and share your thoughts with us.

Celebrating Sarkodie yesterday amidst this brouhaha, Kwame Sefa Kayo said "So King Sark, wherever you are, Happy birthday to you, and be a good boy".