'l lied to my son about going to jail' - Ex-convict Akuapem Poloo reveals in teary video

The court, on Wednesday, December 15, freed the socialite and fined her GHC12,000.

And in one of her latest interviews, she claimed that after her conviction, she told her son she was going to spend three months in Nigeria to work. She said her mother even helped to convince her son.

“I love him so much, he is the reason why I'm suffering. If I didn't have any child, maybe, I would come on social media,” she disclosed in an interview sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

“I told him I was going to Nigeria to work. My mum had told him I'm going to work,” she added.

Akuapem Poloo is finally free, having fulfilled her fine.

On Monday, December 6, the legal counsel for Akuapem Poloo, challenged the dismissal of her appeal by the High Court with regard to her 90–day jail term over indecent exposure involving her son on social media.

“Please take note that the convict/appellant/appellant herein,” the notice said, “being aggrieved by the judgement of the High Court Criminal Division (1)Accra, Her Ladyship Ruby Aryeetey dated 1 December 2021 dismissing the appellant appeal against the conviction and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment imposed on the appellant on each count to run concurrently by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann dated April 16, 2021, hereby appeals to the court of appeal on the grounds set out below and for the release stated hereunder.”

“That the learned judge erred in failing to appreciate that as a young first offender and a single parent, a noncustodial sentence of a fine instead of a custodial sentence of 90days imposed on the appellant by the trial court is appropriate in this case. That the custodial sentence of 90 days imposed on the appellant be set aside and in lieu, be substituted with a non-custodial sentence or a fine,” it stated.