Stop lying to women, be open about your intentions - Akwaboah advises men

Dorcas Agambila

Singer, Akwaboah Jnr has offered valuable advice to men, urging them to be clear about their intentions when approaching women for the first time.

In his view, men must express their desires openly, particularly in matters of romance.

Stressing the importance of honest communication, especially in matters of romance, he emphasised that men should express their intentions clearly from the start to avoid misunderstandings and potential heartbreak.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the talented artist, known for his hit song "I Do Love You," encouraged men to be honest about whether they seek a serious relationship or a casual encounter.

He highlighted the need for honesty by asserting that it is not fair for a man to engage in sexual relations with a woman he proposed marriage to, only to act distant or disinterested when she seeks further commitment.

