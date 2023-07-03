In his view, men must express their desires openly, particularly in matters of romance.
Stop lying to women, be open about your intentions - Akwaboah advises men
Singer, Akwaboah Jnr has offered valuable advice to men, urging them to be clear about their intentions when approaching women for the first time.
Akwaboah emphasised that being upfront about one's intentions helps avoid misunderstandings and potential heartbreak in the future.
Stressing the importance of honest communication, especially in matters of romance, he emphasised that men should express their intentions clearly from the start to avoid misunderstandings and potential heartbreak.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, the talented artist, known for his hit song "I Do Love You," encouraged men to be honest about whether they seek a serious relationship or a casual encounter.
He stated that it is unfair for a man to engage in sexual relations with a woman he proposed marriage to and then behave strangely when she seeks clarity on the matter.
He highlighted the need for honesty by asserting that it is not fair for a man to engage in sexual relations with a woman he proposed marriage to, only to act distant or disinterested when she seeks further commitment.
