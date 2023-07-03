Stop lying to women, be open about your intentions - Akwaboah advises men

Akwaboah emphasised that being upfront about one's intentions helps avoid misunderstandings and potential heartbreak in the future.

Stressing the importance of honest communication, especially in matters of romance, he emphasised that men should express their intentions clearly from the start to avoid misunderstandings and potential heartbreak.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the talented artist, known for his hit song "I Do Love You," encouraged men to be honest about whether they seek a serious relationship or a casual encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that it is unfair for a man to engage in sexual relations with a woman he proposed marriage to and then behave strangely when she seeks clarity on the matter.