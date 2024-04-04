Lil Win congratulates wife as she gets American citizenship

Taking to his TikTok and Instagram pages, the Kumawood actor posted photos of his wife holding her citizenship certificate with an American flag and wrote, "Congratulations on achieving citizenship in the United States of America."

"May you enjoy many years of success and happiness in this country that believes so deeply in freedom. I am super proud to have you as my wife and a mother to my children. I love you so much ❤️🙏🏻 First lady of WizzyEmpire," he added in the post below.

In 2022 on Saturday, May 21st, the actor surprisingly announced his marriage to his new wife, Maame Serwaa, as he shared different photos from their private marriage ceremony.

“Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me feel a little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle", he captioned the post.

"But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assured me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up to #wezzyempire,” he wrote under a photo of him and his wife. Where there is love there is life Adom Nyame Nhyira wo…My time is up,” Lil Win added in subsequent posts.