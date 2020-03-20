This comes after Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, cleared the air that government does not intend to pay any Ghanaian celebrity to become a voice to disseminate important information to educate the public on the pandemic.

Lydia Forson in reaction via a tweet wrote “I don’t think we need wait on government to appoint #coronavirus ambassadors to disseminate information.”

The actress further suggested that her colleague celebrities and other social media influencers should avail themselves to be used by the government in times like this. See more from her tweet below.