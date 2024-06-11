Marriage is not a do or die affair, you can marry 50 times If you like - Yul Edochie

In a recent interview with White Pearl Studios, Edochie stated that it is also acceptable to remain unmarried if that brings happiness.

He said: “For me, marriage is not a do-or-die thing. If you see it is not working, walk away respectfully. You don’t have to hurt each other. And when you walk away and you see the next person and decide to marry, go ahead and marry. If it doesn't work again, go. If you see another one, marry. If it doesn't work again, go. You can marry 50 times as long as it works for you.

“You can’t control how people react towards you. And what makes me happy is different from what makes you happy. Don’t let anybody tell you what’s good for you. Find out what works for you. And if you decide in this life that you will not marry till you die, please do. Be happy.”

Yul Edochie made headlines a few years ago following his controversial second marriage to Judy Austin. His first wife, May Edochie, filed for divorce, but the actor reportedly opposed it.

The ongoing divorce case, which has been of keen interest to netizens, is yet to be finalised.

A few months ago, Yul Edochie, officially shared with his fans and followers the identity of the second son with actress Judy Austin.

The actor shared pictures of his son named, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, on the little boy’s first birthday on Monday, April 22.

Yul Edochie, now a self-proclaimed pastor, revealed that the one-year-old was named after his paternal and maternal grandfathers – one being the revered actor Pete Edochie.