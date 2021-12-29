RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal blesses Sarkodie's household; says his free verse on 'Confirm' changed everything

Medikal woke up with a grateful heart as he throws light on how Sarkodie changed his life.

According to the AMG rapper, everything changed after King Sark featured on his “Confirm” song. “Bigup Sarkodie for that verse you gave me on confirm ! It changed everything from 2015” MDK tweeted.

The award winning rapper revealed that Sarkodie did not even charge him a penny for the life changing verse. “You didn’t charge a penny,” he said.

Medikal asked for blessings for Sarkodie’s home when he added that “God bless you and your house hold ! Tracy, Titi and MJ go forever chop blessings ! Angelo too”.

See his tweet below.

