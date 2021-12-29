According to the AMG rapper, everything changed after King Sark featured on his “Confirm” song. “Bigup Sarkodie for that verse you gave me on confirm ! It changed everything from 2015” MDK tweeted.
Medikal blesses Sarkodie’s household; says his free verse on ‘Confirm’ changed everything
Medikal woke up with a grateful heart as he throws light on how Sarkodie changed his life.
The award winning rapper revealed that Sarkodie did not even charge him a penny for the life changing verse. “You didn’t charge a penny,” he said.
Medikal asked for blessings for Sarkodie’s home when he added that “God bless you and your house hold ! Tracy, Titi and MJ go forever chop blessings ! Angelo too”.
See his tweet below.
