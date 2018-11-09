Pulse.com.gh logo
Medikal fires back at Sister Deborah

There's fire on the mountain...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Medikal and Fella Makafui play

Medikal and Fella Makafui

It's getting messy, nasty between 'ex-lovers', Medikal and Sister Deborah.

The two have been at each other's throat for some time now over a breakup which allegedly went wrong.

Sister Deborah, in her last single titled "Kakalika Love", threw shots at Medikal and his alleged new lover Fella Makafui.

Derby described the two as cockroaches and further revealed that Medikal saved Fella’s name as 'carpenter' when they were still dating.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Sister Deborah play

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Sister Deborah

 

READ MORE: Medikal ‘loves’ Fella Makafui’s shady post on maturity

Fella Makafui was quick to respond to her with a cryptic message via Instagram saying: "Maturity is the ability to think, speak and act your feelings within the bounds of dignity. The measure of your maturity is how spiritual you become during the midst of your frustrations!!!"

 

Medikal also took his time to respond in a shady post on Instagram on Thursday, November 8.

He shared his second elevator photo with the caption: "Ayekoo drops on Saturday, my self Ft King Promise...Wonnim odo di aa wose Kakalika."

 

He later muted his comment box after his post backfired and got slammed by his fans for breaking up with Sister Deborah.

