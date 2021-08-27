Mercy Johnson, husband mark 10th marriage anniversary with elegant family portraits

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos as well as a heart-warming message to her husband.

In her post, she credited the ‘Lord Jesus’ for her successful marriage. She described her 10-year journey with Prince as ‘grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship.’

She captioned her sweet family portraits: “What more can I ask for Lord, You have done me well Jesus...Happy Wedding Anniversary to us....10 years of grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship.”

Two years ago, Mercy told Nigerian site Premium Times that she is crazy about her husband and that she would do anything to make him happy. She was addressing divorce rumours when she made this statement.

Speaking about why she deleted her husband’s photos from her Instagram page – an action that sparked divorce rumours – she said: “There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me. I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old, so I deleted them to post new ones. I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him. You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me- I am never returning them.”

“I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true. I am very comfortable in my own space, and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself, and I continue to be a happy person.”

“I learnt how to speak my husband’s language, Esan, in less than a year. It wasn’t difficult for me because I was crazy about him. I bought CDs and Esan literature, and my husband also spoke the language to me whether I understood or not.”