Most radio presenters are living fake lives - Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale, has strongly criticized radio hosts and entertainment experts who criticize artists in the music world.

According to him, many radio hosts are not really qualified to judge others and should focus on more positive things.

He used his Instagram Live to share his thoughts about the music industry. He said that most radio hosts and people in entertainment don't really understand money matters well enough to criticize him.

He said, "A lot of the hosts you see are pretending to be rich, but behind the scenes, things are tough for them. They're struggling. They shouldn't think they can tell me how to live my life. I have a lot of money... They don't have good plans for Ghana's music industry. That's why they sit on TV and radio and make fools of themselves."

These comments come after a recent argument with an entertainment expert named Ola Michael. Ola Michael had said that Shatta Wale shouldn't get a diplomatic passport, which is a special kind of passport, even though a former French ambassador suggested that some top artists in Ghana should get one. The idea was to help the country's culture, arts, and entertainment industry.

