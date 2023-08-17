Most radio presenters are living fake lives - Shatta Wale

He used his Instagram Live to share his thoughts about the music industry. He said that most radio hosts and people in entertainment don't really understand money matters well enough to criticize him.

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

He said, "A lot of the hosts you see are pretending to be rich, but behind the scenes, things are tough for them. They're struggling. They shouldn't think they can tell me how to live my life. I have a lot of money... They don't have good plans for Ghana's music industry. That's why they sit on TV and radio and make fools of themselves."

