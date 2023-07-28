During an Instagram live session, the 'S3k3' hitmaker clarified that he bears no ill feelings towards his former boss and CEO of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa, contrary to some claims.
Mr Drew finally breaks silence after his exit from Kaywa’s label (video)
Ghanaian musician and dancer, Mr. Drew, has finally addressed the backlash he received on social media following his departure from Highly Spiritual Music.
Mr. Drew emphasized that he holds no grudges against Kaywa and wishes him well. However, he also admitted that he is unsure about Kaywa's feelings towards him since they haven't had direct communication after his exit from the record label.
Regarding the supposed subtle shades that Kaywa allegedly threw at him in recent interviews, Mr. Drew acknowledged that many people brought it to his attention. Nevertheless, he believes that those remarks might not be directed at him.
He highlighted his commitment to the record label, stating that he fulfilled his five-year contract diligently, even as others chose to leave after just five years of their contract.
Despite not receiving certain benefits stipulated in his contract, Mr. Drew expressed his loyalty to Highly Spiritual Music and strived to give his best to the label.
