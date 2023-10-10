ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Logic narrates ordeal of hiding under a table during NPP thugs attack on UTV

Selorm Tali

Fearless Mr Logic slept in the bosom of fear last weekend when some NPP thugs stormed the studios of UTV.

Mr Logic

Narrating his ordeal, the outspoken showbiz pundit who is noted to fearlessly speaking his mind, has recounted how he was made to go and seek refuge under a table in the control room of UTV.

According to the regular United Showbiz panellist, Mr Logic, the invasion by the thugs has been a 'traumatic' encounter. While condemning the act, Mr Logic said he was stuffed under the table in the control room for about 40 minutes.

I am not happy about what happened at all. That master control room doesn’t have enough space, yet you should’ve seen the table under which they pushed me. It’s very bad! What I went through in the control room under the table wasn’t good at all. For about 45minuites I was hidden in the control room covered and squeezed under the table,” he recounted.

He continued “it looked like they came here for all of us but I came out when they started calling out A Plus’ name. I am so disappointed. If this was truly an NPP gang, then I am disappointed. The person who sent them really goofed. I am waiting to know who sent them before I speak".

