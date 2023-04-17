ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My music is to empower, inspire, encourage and educate — Maddy Maznaz

Selorm Tali

A Ghanaian and French musician, Maddy Maznaz, has said her style of music is for the young and fun-loving individuals across the world.

Magdalene Combarieu popularly called Maddy Maznaz
Magdalene Combarieu popularly called Maddy Maznaz

She said her brand vision is to empower, inspire, encourage, and educate on self-love and self-awareness fused with traditional African values. In a nutshell, she wants to be unapologetically strong, powerful, and beautiful.

Recommended articles

Maznaz who is destined for gospel music royalty and a fashion entrepreneur said her divine calling story goes beyond gaining legitimacy in the Ghanaian gospel scene but to striving and elevating herself to music royalty.

Growing up, Maddy Maznaz developed a keen interest in fashion and followed it up by becoming a fashion designer.

And her exploits and imprints in the Ghanaian fashion industry are well documented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddy Maznaz has long made a desirable name for herself in the world of fashion as a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion entrepreneur, designer, and former fashion and style presenter at 4Style TV.

She has released her first single of the year titled 'I Don't Wanna Hold Back'.

'I Don't Wanna Hold Back' is a song for everyone and it's trending on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen to the song below:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher that reportedly costs over GH900k [Watch]

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'Kayamata' advert with an apology

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'kayan mata' advert with apology

KIDI

KiDi returns to social media, breaks silence on his health rumour

KOD and Ambolley

I fed him, promoted him for 30 years; KOD hits back at Ambolley