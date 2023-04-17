My music is to empower, inspire, encourage and educate — Maddy Maznaz

Maznaz who is destined for gospel music royalty and a fashion entrepreneur said her divine calling story goes beyond gaining legitimacy in the Ghanaian gospel scene but to striving and elevating herself to music royalty.

Growing up, Maddy Maznaz developed a keen interest in fashion and followed it up by becoming a fashion designer.

And her exploits and imprints in the Ghanaian fashion industry are well documented.

Maddy Maznaz has long made a desirable name for herself in the world of fashion as a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion entrepreneur, designer, and former fashion and style presenter at 4Style TV.

She has released her first single of the year titled 'I Don't Wanna Hold Back'.

'I Don't Wanna Hold Back' is a song for everyone and it's trending on all digital streaming platforms.