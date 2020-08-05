Speaking on Accra FM, the artiste manager explained that things have worsened than before because the promises and lies propagated by the government are too many, as compared to those of the previous government.

A report by classfmonline has quoted him to have said that “this is the worst time to be a Ghanaian because we all have problems and there are challenges with every country but the difference between this government and the previous government or elsewhere is that the promises or the lies are too many. They’ve not really done what they promised.”

According to the report, Bulldog who now wants to be called Bullgod has added that “they have not fulfilled what they promised and they have destroyed what they came to meet".

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He further emphasized that apart from the interventions made by President Akufo-Addo to bring some relief to Ghanaians as far as electricity and water bills are concerned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has performed poorly in other sectors.

The comments jabbing the sitting government is coming after Shatta Wale, who is managed by Bulldog, passed a comment relating to the “4 more for Nana' campaign.