You’ve been a blessing - McBrown celebrates husband after denying claims he beats her

In her touching post, the multiple award-winning actress expressed gratitude for the constant love and support her husband showers on their family. She prayed for the continuous blessings and prosperity to be bestowed upon him by the Almighty.

Interestingly, this year's birthday post comes at a time when an anonymous individual circulated a video on social media, making false allegations that Nana Ama Mcbrown endures mistreatment from her husband. The voice in the video claimed that the actress had undergone arm surgery due to domestic abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT