The host of Onua TV's 'Onua Showtime' poured out her admiration and appreciation for her husband, acknowledging the immense blessings he has brought into their lives and the lives of their children.
You’ve been a blessing - McBrown celebrates husband after denying claims he beats her
Nana Ama McBrown, has reaffirmed her love for her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah in a heartfelt birthday message, on his special day, July 3, 2023.
In her touching post, the multiple award-winning actress expressed gratitude for the constant love and support her husband showers on their family. She prayed for the continuous blessings and prosperity to be bestowed upon him by the Almighty.
Interestingly, this year's birthday post comes at a time when an anonymous individual circulated a video on social media, making false allegations that Nana Ama Mcbrown endures mistreatment from her husband. The voice in the video claimed that the actress had undergone arm surgery due to domestic abuse.
Setting the record straight, Nana Ama Mcbrown used her platform on the Onua Showtime show to vehemently deny these malicious claims. She made it clear that she is not the type of woman to tolerate any form of abuse in her household.
