Nana Ama McBrown marks her 44th birthday in style with colourful photos

"I have come to understand your blessings I am in your blessings, like a tree planted by the stream. The wind will blow the thunder will strike if I will remain positive in loving you in loving my neighbourĺ surely my cup will round over my lord, my years are in your hands, almighty god #ithankyou," she wrote.

Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian actress is currently in Germany to treat her fractured hand. Last week, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that she has travelled out of Ghana to go under the knife to correct a defect in one of her arms.

In a video played on UTV last weekend on United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown said the life-threatening motor accident she was involved in on the N1 Highway in Accra in 2013, has left her with a fracture in her hand that requires another surgery to correct.

Eight years ago I had an accident at Lapaz that if not for God I may not have been alive by now or could have even lost an arm by this time but by the grace of God, doctors in Ghana helped to treat my hand fracture," the actress said.

Nana Ama Mcbrown goes for surgery in Germany Pulse Ghana

Detailing why she now needs surgery in Germany, she said "last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn't healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it".

Regardless, the mother of one is grateful for life and she is flooding social media with her beautiful photos to thank God for her life. "May all that I believe work for my good to give me inner peace #44 feels good" she captioned of her photos.