The chief of Kunsu, Nana Agyeman Badu Dua I, who happen to be the husband of actress Mercy Asiedu has promised to gift 250-300 acres of land to the government in Kunsu for the construction of the film village.

However, a report by ghanaweb.com says that traditional rulers in Hemang and Sekyere have also presented free lands to the government but some members of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) in Kumasi have threatened to stage demonstrations against the government if the film village is not built at Kunsu.

Isaac Ofori Brempong (K. Obuorba Production), Mawuli Ekpe Peter (National FIPAG PRO), Nana Yaw Kusi (Nayak Films), Richard Sarkodie (Osoode Ventures), Joseph Serebour (Peace Films Production), Emmanuel Sarpong (Sards Multimedia Production), Abu Habib Banda (A.H Banda Film Production) have been listed as those threatening to demonstrate.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

According to FIPAG PRO, Mawuli Ekpe Peter, there has been several consultations between the association and the Creative Arts Minister and they were assured that the government will build the film village at Kunsu.

“We are not happy with the government’s decision to relocate the construction of a film village from Kunsu to Sekyere. Apart from Kunsu, we are not going to allow the government to construct the film village in any part of Ghana. We are the industry players and we know where the film village will be good for us. The government should listen to our concerns to make the construction of a film village useful,” he said Pure FM during an interview.

Meanwhile Creative Forum, Ashanti is calling on the government through the sector Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture of Ghana, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi to clear the air about the exact location for the film village.

Mercy Asiedu and husband

Mr Austin Woode, who the group, at a press conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, said, "we will like the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts to formally come out on the decision taken on where to construct the film village and give industry players, cogent reasons why a particular area was selected over the other 2.

This announcement should come with clear timelines for the project so we can all properly track the progress of work. We ask for these official statements so it puts to rest the bickering that has engulfed some industry players concerning this matter."

The Minister of Creative Arts ministry is yet to comment on the issue but the Minister is expected to visit the Ashanti Region on September 18, 2020, for further deliberations on the issue.