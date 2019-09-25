Then don’t worry, actress Nadia Buari is here for you with a piece of advice that might salvage the situation.

The “Return of Beyoncé” star actress – who married with four adorable babies – has advised women to stay away from men who treat them as a second choice.

According to her, such men see their women as ‘nonexistent’ beings in their lives.

She made this statement on Instagram on Wednesday, September 25.

“Never let a confused man waste your time or energy,” she captioned a photo grid of herself on her Instagram page.

She added: “Once you become second to the things that matter most in his life, make him nonexistent”.

Is she making sense to you? Share your experience with us.