ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigel Gaisie never raped me, for Ajaguraja, I've never met him - Mzbel finally clears air

Dorcas Agambila

Mzbel has finally responded to the wild reports that she had a purported relationship with Nigel Gaisie.

Mzbel
Mzbel

The ’16 years’ singer said something happened between herself and Gaisie but that it was nothing of a sexual nature and that it had been resolved thanks to intervention by some politicians.

Recommended articles

Under cross-examination by Counsellor Lutterodt on last Saturday’s United Showbiz show, Mzbel said it was time that the entire episode be laid to rest because Gaisie has apologized over the incident.

“I’m not going to say anything, so I’m just going to take a chill pill,” she reacted when asked about the episode. “Counsellor please don’t push me to places I don’t want to go, it will bring up a lot of things,” she added when pressed by the fellow guest.

Lutterodt said the issues between the two (Mzbel and Gaisie) was still unclear and that it was time Mzbel states her side because Gaisie had done same months back on the same show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something happened, I wasn’t happy, I reported it to elders in the NDC, they called us and spoke to us. It is not rape,” Mzbel stressed.

There has been wild speculations and reports that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has raped MzBel.

The reports started when Kennedy Agyapong decided to jump on the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel to expose him as one the fake pastors in Ghana, who is a womanizer and even rapped MzBel.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adjetey Anang and wife

Please, forgive me; I cheated with several women - Adjetey Anang tells wife in his book

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya

Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl; I wish I didn't lie to her - Emotional Iyanya cries

OV and Stonebwoy

I won’t mentor any artist again, the previous ones taught me a bitter lesson – Stonebwoy

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over revealing outfit to Usher's concert (VIDEO)

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]