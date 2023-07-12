Nigel Gaisie never raped me, for Ajaguraja, I've never met him - Mzbel finally clears air

Under cross-examination by Counsellor Lutterodt on last Saturday’s United Showbiz show, Mzbel said it was time that the entire episode be laid to rest because Gaisie has apologized over the incident.

“I’m not going to say anything, so I’m just going to take a chill pill,” she reacted when asked about the episode. “Counsellor please don’t push me to places I don’t want to go, it will bring up a lot of things,” she added when pressed by the fellow guest.

Lutterodt said the issues between the two (Mzbel and Gaisie) was still unclear and that it was time Mzbel states her side because Gaisie had done same months back on the same show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something happened, I wasn’t happy, I reported it to elders in the NDC, they called us and spoke to us. It is not rape,” Mzbel stressed.

There has been wild speculations and reports that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has raped MzBel.