Nigeria police reveal cause of Mohbad's death; says 'injections from Nurse' killed him

In a press conference held today, The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Idowu Owohunwa, said an injection administered on Mohbad by an auxillary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated him on Tuesday, September 12, led to his death.

While addressing the press at the state Headquarters today October 6th 2023, The Commissioner stated five suspects have so far been arrested, detained and interrogated in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer.

The suspects are Naira Marley, Sam Larry, the Auxiliary nurse, Mohbad's friends - Primeboy and the one who invited the nurse, Spending.

"The auxiliary nurse who was contacted by Ayobami Sadiq aka Spending, a friend of Mohbad on the 11th of September, 2023 to treat the singer at the deceased residence in Lekki. She eventually came on Tuesday, 12th September 2023 and administered three different injections which are believed to have occasioned the chains of reactions that directly resulted in the eventual death of the singer." he said.

He continued that "she is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injection she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad's death. Other experts opinions and witnesses statements corroborated her admittance.

Her actions of administering doses of Tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, intravenous and cetrazone injection which was also administered intravenous on Mohbad at his residence on 12th September 2023, immediate triggered the reaction including vomitting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer's death''.

According to the police, Mohbad's fight with his childhood friend Primeboy on Sunday, September 10th occasioned his need for treatment the next day and an unqualified nurse being invited to treat him.