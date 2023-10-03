OccupyBoGdemo will not stop, Ken Ofori-Atta must resign - Rex Omar

Pulse Ghana

Over a few weeks now, the Bank of Ghana has faced severe public scrutiny after reports revealed that the Central Bank of Ghana, witnessed a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.

Experts and members of the opposition party have since been accusing the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. The bank has also been accused of writing off GH¢32 billion in government debt.

The NDC argues that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.

At the back of this, Rex Omar whilst speaking at the demonstration said “Ken Ofori-Atta must resign, in all these let us not use our thumbs to vote for Akufo-Addo in the 2024 elections".

"The demonstration won’t end today, it's just the beginning. All those gathered here when you go home tell your friends and relatives that today is the beginning of a thousand miles. I thank you all for leaving your homes to join us, it means you love Ghana,” he concluded.

See the posts below for highlights from the demonstration staged today from Circle to the Bank of Ghana.