Ofori Amponsah was not called by God, I advised him against it – Ayisha Modi reveals

Ayisha added that Ofori Amponsah is now her best friend and they care about each other a lot.

Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi

Speaking about his short time as a man of God, Ayisha Modi narrated how she advised him against it.

She explained that Ofori Amponsah was in a state of confusion when he decided to become a man of God, she told him he didn’t have the calling of God.

”For that, I warned him when he told me about it but he didn’t listen to me. He wasn’t called by God. The day he told me about it I realized there was something wrong with him. Something wasn’t right because he wasn’t himself.”

Recall that Ofori Amponsah told Delay in an interview on the 18th of March 2018 that he was not Ordained by God.

Ofori Amponsah explained that he decided to become a pastor after the storms of life started blowing around him.

Mr. All4real made this confession to Delay in the interview, he said “Delay, I cannot really say that God called me. It was the circumstances in which I found myself. I had broken heart, and there was no one to talk to. Then I thought I was experiencing God, and so I landed in the church. But now I can say God didn’t call me,”