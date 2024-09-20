Ohemaa Mercy gets KOKA arrested over alleged threats against gospel singer

Before the arrest, the pundit had called out Ohemaa Mercy in a series of rants on social media, labelling her a "fake woman of God."

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA Pulse Ghana

KOKA, who was the singer's former road manager, then posted on X, accusing entertainment journalist Becky of Joy News of "setting him up."

Ohemaa Mercy claims responsibility for KOKA's arrest

However, Ohemaa Mercy and her team have since released a statement on Instagram, taking responsibility for KOKA's arrest. The pundit, who recently criticised King Paluta for his "poor" singing abilities, was alleged to have threatened the singer's life.

“The team and its lawyers take full responsibility for reporting the threats made against the life of the artiste Ohemaa Mercy, which led to the arrest,” the statement said. The statement also clarified that Joy News presenter Becky had not been involved in the arrest despite KOKA's claims online.

“We want to categorically state that Becky of JoyNews had no involvement whatsoever in this matter, nor was she responsible for the arrest of KOKA, as some have speculated."

“We extend our sincerest apologies to Becky for being unfairly drawn into this situation, despite her complete lack of knowledge or involvement.”